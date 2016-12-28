Local Noise Playlist – 28 December 2016

Track Artist Album

Simulation Tkay Maidza A

I Will Find My Way Feat. Allysha Oisima A

Washed Out Timberwolf A

Bitter Mane House of Horrors A

Subways The Avalanches Wildflower A

Lessons In Patience Chet Faker House of Glass A

Lemonade Glass Skies A

Doctors Tough Uncle A

Armed With The Past Hyder Seek A

No Mercy Jack Colwell A

Far Away Ali Barter Girl Bits A

Downtown Gabriella Cohen A

Leadlight Julia Jacklin Don't Let The Kids Win A

Sleep In Take Your Time A

Body2Body NoZu Afterlife A

The Last Detail Broadway Sounds The Last Detail A

Pretty Wave Sparksitter DOXA A

You Were Not Enough Lonelyspeck x Joy Sparkes A

Hands Oscar Key Sung A

Wondering Allume Why Move Very Fast At All A

I Eat Everything Winter Witches A

Amelia Raygun A

Laika Jesse Davidson A

Hallucinate GL Touch A

Ornament Electric Fields Imna A

1-5-9 Koi Child A

Hypnotised Flamingo A

Oyster D.D Dumbo A

Aware PNK FME Silver Fragments A

Certainly Jai Pyne A

Up In The Flesh BV BV1 A

Nest Rainbow Chan Spacings A

Hold This Tight I Know Leapard A