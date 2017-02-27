Local Noise Playlist – 27 February 2017
27 Feb 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 27 March 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Doin' What You Want Asta Shine A
Ornament Electric Fields Inma A
Come Party Polish Club A
Private Vera Blue A
Gurzle Psychedelic Porn Crumpets A
Instamatic Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A
Down Again The Superjesus A
Top Boy The Byzantines You Pull It A
Happy In Your Head Ceres A
Cigarette Ali Barter A
Aeroplane Luca Brasi If This Is All We're Going To Be A
Wasting Time Young Offenders A
High Low Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A
Meet You There My Echo A
Almost Here feat. RaRa Alice Ivy A
Crushing Hard Urthboy A
Beyond feat. Lesley Williams Hartway A
Stranger Things Theme (Upside Down Remix) Luke Million A
A Foreign Affair feat. Tina Arena Client Liaison Diplomatic Immunity A
You're A Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In The Fog A
Laika Jesse Davidson Lizard Boy A
House Of Horror Mane House Of Horror A
Boyfriend (Repeat) Confidence Man A
Mombasa Foreign/National Dépaysement A
Stone Men Dappled Cities A
L'Heure des Sorcieres Methyl Ethel A
Kooky Eyes The Jungle Giants A
In The Dark Montaigne Glorious Heights A
1 in 100,000 L-Fresh The Lion Become A
The Strut 30/70 A
Make Your Own Mistakes Caiti Baker A
Walrus D.D Dumbo Utopia Defeated A
Buy Me A Pony Spiderbait A
You Don't Think You Like People Like Me Alex Lahey B-Grace University A
Leave The Gun, Take The Cannoli Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A
The Last Time We Kissed Big Daddy's Discotheque Famousish A
True Blue Bush Gothic The Natural Selection Australian Songbook A
Boundary Road All Our Exes Live In Texas A
Took Me By The Winter Gypsy A
Someday Soon Maggie Rutjens Between You And Me A
Loco Wanderers Something For A DIstraction A