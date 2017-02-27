Local Noise Playlist – 27 February 2017

Listen back to the full program here.

[Program starts after news.]

[Link expires 27 March 2017.]

Track Artist Album

Doin' What You Want Asta Shine A

Ornament Electric Fields Inma A

Come Party Polish Club A

Private Vera Blue A

Gurzle Psychedelic Porn Crumpets A

Instamatic Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A

Down Again The Superjesus A

Top Boy The Byzantines You Pull It A

Happy In Your Head Ceres A

Cigarette Ali Barter A

Aeroplane Luca Brasi If This Is All We're Going To Be A

Wasting Time Young Offenders A

High Low Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A

Meet You There My Echo A

Almost Here feat. RaRa Alice Ivy A

Crushing Hard Urthboy A

Beyond feat. Lesley Williams Hartway A

Stranger Things Theme (Upside Down Remix) Luke Million A

A Foreign Affair feat. Tina Arena Client Liaison Diplomatic Immunity A

You're A Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In The Fog A

Laika Jesse Davidson Lizard Boy A

House Of Horror Mane House Of Horror A

Boyfriend (Repeat) Confidence Man A

Mombasa Foreign/National Dépaysement A

Stone Men Dappled Cities A

L'Heure des Sorcieres Methyl Ethel A

Kooky Eyes The Jungle Giants A

In The Dark Montaigne Glorious Heights A

1 in 100,000 L-Fresh The Lion Become A

The Strut 30/70 A

Make Your Own Mistakes Caiti Baker A

Walrus D.D Dumbo Utopia Defeated A

Buy Me A Pony Spiderbait A

You Don't Think You Like People Like Me Alex Lahey B-Grace University A

Leave The Gun, Take The Cannoli Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A

The Last Time We Kissed Big Daddy's Discotheque Famousish A

True Blue Bush Gothic The Natural Selection Australian Songbook A

Boundary Road All Our Exes Live In Texas A

Took Me By The Winter Gypsy A

Someday Soon Maggie Rutjens Between You And Me A