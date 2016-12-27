Local Noise Playlist – 27 December 2016

Track Artist Album

Holiday Home The Grates Dream Team A

Last Rainbow Chan Spacings A

This Everything WAAX Single A

Please Huntly Single A

Incompetence It's A Hoax Single A

Journeys Ribongia Journeys A

Midnight Left Single A

Darling Jesse Davidson Lizard Boy (EP) A

How it Happens Hartway Single A

Hypercolour Ali Barter AB (EP) A

Want It Bloods Work it Out A

Tryna Shake It Motez Single A

Double Standards Flangipanis Single A

Black Cats Bertie Blackman Secrets and Lies A

Good Man Battlehounds Single A

Get Money E^st Get Money! (EP) A

Frost Yeo Single A

Phases The Winter Gypsy Single A

Eyes Closed Roland Tings Single A

House of Horror MANE House of Horror (EP) A

You're a Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In the Fog (EP) A

Plans ALTA Sincere (EP) A

Boyfriend (Repeat) Confidence Man Single A

Heart It Races Architecture in Helsinki Places Like This A

Don't Save Face Sam Weston Single A

In Your Fire Wasted Wanderers Single A

Pride Froyo Single A

High Low Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A

Cry Like a Psycho Heaps Good Friends Single A

Jungle Tash Sultana Single A

Petrichor Forevr Single A

Shine Asta Shine (EP) A

Subways The Avalanches Wildflower A

Fight For It Venus II Inside Your Sun A

All My Skin on the Air Lonelyspeck Single A

Chameleon PNAU Single A

Shade Away Electric Fields Inma (EP) A

Limitless Naomi Keyte Single A

Always Been Tkay Maidza TKAY A

Everything About Her (feat. Annabel Weston) Oisima Nicaragua Nights A

Your Daddy is Above the Law Young Offenders Single A