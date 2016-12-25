Local Noise Playlist – 26 December 2016

A brief show of our most-played Australian-but-not-South Australian artists before kicking off our Top 50 countdown!

Track Artist Album

Seek The Wild Jack Colwell A

Work Rainbow Chan Spacings A

Nihilist Party Anthem Ball Park Music Every Night The Same Dream A

Grip GL Touch A

You Don't Think You Like People Like Me Alex Lahey B-Grade University A

It's Tomorrow Now Flyying Colours Mindfullness A

Smoke SIgnals Olympia Self Talk A

Power Harts Smoke Fire Hope Desire A

Pedestrian At Best Courtney Barnett Live on The Range May 2015 A

Never Seen This Before The Delta Riggs Active Galactic A

The Opposite Of Us Big Scary Animal A

Once Ngaiire Blastoma A

Because I Love You Montaigne Glorious Heights A