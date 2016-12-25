Local Noise Playlist – 26 December 2016
26 Dec 2016
A brief show of our most-played Australian-but-not-South Australian artists before kicking off our Top 50 countdown!
Track Artist Album
Seek The Wild Jack Colwell A
Work Rainbow Chan Spacings A
Nihilist Party Anthem Ball Park Music Every Night The Same Dream A
Grip GL Touch A
You Don't Think You Like People Like Me Alex Lahey B-Grade University A
It's Tomorrow Now Flyying Colours Mindfullness A
Smoke SIgnals Olympia Self Talk A
Power Harts Smoke Fire Hope Desire A
Pedestrian At Best Courtney Barnett Live on The Range May 2015 A
Never Seen This Before The Delta Riggs Active Galactic A
The Opposite Of Us Big Scary Animal A
Once Ngaiire Blastoma A
Because I Love You Montaigne Glorious Heights A
Because I'm Me The Avalanches Wildflower A