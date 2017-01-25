Local Noise Playlist – 25 January 2017
25 Jan 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 21 February 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Maryses Hana & Jessie-Lee A
The Plan The Timbers Restless A
Lost My Head Tijuana Cartel Psychedelicatessen A
Tapping On The Roof Sahara Beck Panacea A
Love Letters The Snowdroppers Business A
Loco Wanderers A
Hey Love Emily Wurramara A
Change The Date Nooky, Urthboy, Birdz, Thundamentals, L-Fresh The Lion, Tasman Keith, Oza Batla, Kaylah Truth, Coda Conduct, Hau A
January 26 feat. Dan Sultan A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A
Let It Happen Tame Impala Currents A
Keep Growing Camp Cope A
All My Skin On The Air Lonelyspeck A
Nuclear Fusion King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard A
Mob Rule Bad//Dreems A
Soul's Come Alive Deep Street Soul A
Ubu Methyl Ethel A
Get Outta My Dreams Xanga A
Smoke That Thunders How Green A
Circles And Lines Life In Letters Silent Wars A
Stuart Highway The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A
Bang Bang Children Of The Sun A
Christies Beach The Systemaddicts A
Congrats Stork A
Like You Bleach Girls Hi! A
DIYS Horror My Friend A
Television Love Mosquito Coast A
Everyone MEZKO A
Phases The Winter Gypsy A
Mombasa Foreign/National A
Everywhere With You Katy Steele Human A
Washed Out Timberwolf A
Already Home Alex The Astronaut A
Make Your Own Mistakes Caiti Baker A
Pressure Drop No Fixed Address Vintage 1981 A
High Tide Bec Sandridge In The Fog A
Dust Buried Feather A
World Of Our Love Client Liaison Diplomatic Immunity A
Shine Asta A
Conviction The Lachy Doley Group A