Local Noise Playlist – 23 March 2017

Track Artist Album

Calm Winds Sui Zhen A

Fallen Sun Timberwolf Flux A

Don't Stop Dreaming Kelly Menhennett World of Mine A

Seeing You Now Holly Throsby After a Time A

Autopsy Lonelyspeck Lave A

Company Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A

There's No Time Like Eternity Violet Swells There's No Time Like Eternity A

Don't Cry Those Tears Jack Colwell A

Where's the Laughter Katy Steele Human A

Please Stay Ali Barter A Suitable Girl A

The Haunted Northeast Party House Any Given Weekend A

Would I Miss You Buried Feather Mind Of The Swarm A

Dust Buried Feather Mind Of The Swarm A

The Stranger Buried Feather Mind Of The Swarm A

Sunshine Buried Feather Mind Of The Swarm A

Endless C Buried Feather Mind Of The Swarm A

Screen Dreamer Buried Feather Mind Of The Swarm A

Well Wishes Buried Feather Mind Of The Swarm A

Elevator HOLY HOLY Paint A

Isolate SAATSUMA A

Your Parachute Pirra A

Bubblegum Confidence Man A

Do the Whirlwind Architecture in Helsinki In Case We Die A

Headlights Garrett Kato A

How to Fake Coincidence Todd Sibbin and the Acadian Driftwood Bottled Ship Got Freedom A

Shallow Oscar Key Sung A

Full Raichu LOSSLESS LOSSLESS A

Shine Asta Shine A

In Your Fire Wanderers Something For A Distraction A

Fading Vallis Alps A

A Lightbulb Mind Our Man In Berlin A

You Don't Think You Like People Like Me Alex Lahey B-Grade University A

All My Friends Are Scientists Tom West A

Don't Come Easy Isaiah Firebrace A

Top Boy The Byzantines You Pull It A

Leila Miami Horror A