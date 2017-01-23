Local Noise Playlist – 23 January 2017

Listen back to the full program here.

[Program starts after news.]

[Link expires 20 February 2017.]

Track Artist Album

Leaving England Tijuana Cartel Psychedelicatessen A

Tapping On The Roof Sahara Beck Panacea A

Love Letters The Snowdroppers Business A

Livin' The Dream Bustamento A

Soul's Come Alive Deep Street Soul A

The Plan The Timbers Restless A

True Believers Max Savage & The False Idols Live On Local Noise April 2016 A

Pocket The Black Lazy Eye Pocket The Black A

Someday Soon Maggie Rutjens Between You And Me A

Uphill Bullhorn A

Pareidolia Urtekk The DM3 Project A

If You Find The Time Chiara La Woo A

I'll Accept Juno A

Journey To Africa Bortier Okoe Dzeng Sane A

On My Mind Ciaram Granger A

Invincible Life In Letters Silent Wars A

Never Get You Off My Mind Kaurna Cronin Southern Loss A

Loco Wanderers A

Trump Card Glitoris A

Best Part Of Me Busby Marou A

Hey Love Emily Wurramara A

January 26 feat. Dan Sultan A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A

Keep Growing Camp Cope A

The Less I Know The Better Tame Impala Currents A

Mombasa Foreign/National A

DIYS Horror My Friend A

Congrats Stork A

High Tide Bec Sandridge In The Fog A

Conviction The Lachy Doley Group A

Stuart Highway The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A

Already Home Alex The Astronaut A

Everywhere With You Katy Steele Human A

Washed Out Timberwolf A

Television Love Mosquito Coast A

Everyone MEZKO A

Phases The Winter Gypsy A

Pressure Drop No Fixed Address Vintage 1981 A