Local Noise Playlist – 23 January 2017
23 Jan 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 20 February 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Leaving England Tijuana Cartel Psychedelicatessen A
Tapping On The Roof Sahara Beck Panacea A
Love Letters The Snowdroppers Business A
Livin' The Dream Bustamento A
Soul's Come Alive Deep Street Soul A
The Plan The Timbers Restless A
True Believers Max Savage & The False Idols Live On Local Noise April 2016 A
Pocket The Black Lazy Eye Pocket The Black A
Someday Soon Maggie Rutjens Between You And Me A
Uphill Bullhorn A
Pareidolia Urtekk The DM3 Project A
If You Find The Time Chiara La Woo A
I'll Accept Juno A
Journey To Africa Bortier Okoe Dzeng Sane A
On My Mind Ciaram Granger A
Invincible Life In Letters Silent Wars A
Never Get You Off My Mind Kaurna Cronin Southern Loss A
Loco Wanderers A
Trump Card Glitoris A
Best Part Of Me Busby Marou A
Hey Love Emily Wurramara A
January 26 feat. Dan Sultan A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A
Keep Growing Camp Cope A
The Less I Know The Better Tame Impala Currents A
Mombasa Foreign/National A
DIYS Horror My Friend A
Congrats Stork A
High Tide Bec Sandridge In The Fog A
Conviction The Lachy Doley Group A
Stuart Highway The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A
Already Home Alex The Astronaut A
Everywhere With You Katy Steele Human A
Washed Out Timberwolf A
Television Love Mosquito Coast A
Everyone MEZKO A
Phases The Winter Gypsy A
Pressure Drop No Fixed Address Vintage 1981 A
Circles And Lines Life In Letters Silent Wars A