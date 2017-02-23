Local Noise Playlist – 23 February 2017
23 Feb 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 23 March 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Ornament Electric Fields Inma A
Stone Men Dappled Cities A
Simulation Tkay Maidza TKAY A
Ever Since I Turned The Lights On Ball Park Music Every Night The Same Dream A
Fire Robbie Miller A
You Don't Think You Like People Like Me Alex Lahey B-Grade University A
Wasting Time Young Offenders A
DIYS Horror My Friend A
Computer Patient SIAMESE A
You're A Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In The Fog A
Rockstar City Alex The Astronaut A
Private Vera Blue A
Feel The Way I Do The Jungle Giants A
Loco Wanderers Something For A Distraction A
In Your Fire Wanderers Something For A Distraction A
Sweet Taste Wanderers Something For A Distraction A
Drink About It Wanderers Something For A Distraction A
Unsure Emily Wanderers Something For A Distraction A
Mary Jane Wanderers Something For A Distraction A
Boundary Road All Our Exes Live In Texas A
Honeychild Call Williams Jr A
Crushing Hard Urthboy A
Almost Here feat. RaRa Alice Ivy A
Ask Me Why The Gooch Palms Introverted Extroverts A
Space Waster Dumb Punts A
Burdens Larsen A
The Show Will Go On Mau Power The Show Will Go On A
Make Your Own Mistakes Caiti Baker A
Walrus D.D Dumbo Utopia Defeated A
1 in 100,000 L-Fresh The Lion Become A
Because I Love You Montaigne Glorious Heights A
I C U feat. Thelma Plum A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A
House Of Horror Mane House Of Horror A
Laika Jesse Davidson Lizard Boy A
Instamatic Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A
The Last Time We Kissed Big Daddy's Discotheque Famousish A
Devil Sasha March Don't Go Falling A
Making Maps feat. Joe Braithwaite Luke Carlino Islands A
Let Her Run Ollie English Cabin Thoughts A
We Spoke Of The Future Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A