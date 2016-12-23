Local Noise Playlist – 23 December 2016

Track Artist Album

Big Fish The Peep Tempel Tales A

I'll Be Gone Rat Catcher A

Dead Of Winter She's The Band Until The Break A

Big Chief Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls Chewing Out Your Rhythm On My Bubblegum A

Aeroplane Luca Brasi If This Is All We're Going To Be A

Sinking Ships Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys Cats Against Cat Calls A

Always Leave A Light On The Nation Blue Blue A

Slip Away Hydromedusa Hydromedusa A

Ice Magic Dirt Life Was Better A

Mediocre Mountain Goon Wizarrd A

Vengeful God Sex Wizard Grey Matter/White Matter A

Sports High Tension Bully A

Us: Or, Optimism Sincerely, Grizzly Halves A

5am Abysmal Colonised A

Armed With The Past Hyder Seek A

Garbage Royal Headache High A

Fixer The Wilderness Years The Wilderness Years A

Red Ochre Fear Like Us Succour A

Lost: Season One Camp Cope Camp Cope A

Glad That You're Gone The Hard Aches I Freak Out A

Dolewave West Thebarton Brothel Party A

Terrified Of Everything Hannahband Quitting Will Improve Your Health A

Soul Dice God God Dammit Dammit Soul Dice A

Rattlesnake King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard A

Breakthrough Harts A

Magnetic Dan Sultan A

Dead In A Minute A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A

Rollin' Balls Vents Marked For Death A

Uh Uh I'm Gone Tkay Maidza TKAY A

Work Rainbow Chan Spacings A

Hollywood World Wild A

Long Holiday Flyying Colours Mindfullness A

Know This One Blueline Medic 42:19 A

Boredom The Drones Feelin' Kinda Free A

Stop And Go Man Even A

Paper Planes Jess Locke Band A

Inside Your Town Is Inside You Kaurna Cronin A