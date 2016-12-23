Local Noise Playlist – 23 December 2016
23 Dec 2016
Track Artist Album
Big Fish The Peep Tempel Tales A
I'll Be Gone Rat Catcher A
Dead Of Winter She's The Band Until The Break A
Big Chief Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls Chewing Out Your Rhythm On My Bubblegum A
Aeroplane Luca Brasi If This Is All We're Going To Be A
Sinking Ships Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys Cats Against Cat Calls A
Always Leave A Light On The Nation Blue Blue A
Slip Away Hydromedusa Hydromedusa A
Ice Magic Dirt Life Was Better A
Mediocre Mountain Goon Wizarrd A
Vengeful God Sex Wizard Grey Matter/White Matter A
Sports High Tension Bully A
Us: Or, Optimism Sincerely, Grizzly Halves A
5am Abysmal Colonised A
Armed With The Past Hyder Seek A
Garbage Royal Headache High A
Fixer The Wilderness Years The Wilderness Years A
Red Ochre Fear Like Us Succour A
Lost: Season One Camp Cope Camp Cope A
Glad That You're Gone The Hard Aches I Freak Out A
Dolewave West Thebarton Brothel Party A
Terrified Of Everything Hannahband Quitting Will Improve Your Health A
Soul Dice God God Dammit Dammit Soul Dice A
Rattlesnake King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard A
Breakthrough Harts A
Magnetic Dan Sultan A
Dead In A Minute A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A
Rollin' Balls Vents Marked For Death A
Uh Uh I'm Gone Tkay Maidza TKAY A
Work Rainbow Chan Spacings A
Hollywood World Wild A
Long Holiday Flyying Colours Mindfullness A
Know This One Blueline Medic 42:19 A
Boredom The Drones Feelin' Kinda Free A
Stop And Go Man Even A
Paper Planes Jess Locke Band A
Inside Your Town Is Inside You Kaurna Cronin A
It'll Be Alright Trent Worley Truce A