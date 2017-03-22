Local Noise Playlist – 22 March 2017
Track Artist Album
Dust Buried Feather Mind Of The Swarm A
Monday, Tuesday Dorsal Fins A
Lagoon Jesse Davidson A
Esky Poppongene A
What Do You Say ft. Mark Kozolek Holly Throsby After A Time A
All My Friends Are Scientists Tom West A
Siamese Computer Patient Computer Patient A
Calm Winds Sui Zhen 100 Days After A
Today ft. Sui Zhen Tornado Wallace Lonely Planet A
Cry Like A Psycho Heaps Good Friends A
In The Night Ferla A
Vapour Marcus Whale Inland Sea A
Priestess Harvey Sutherland and Bermuda A
Bubblegum Confidence Man A
Because I Love You Montaigne A
Glass Total Control A
Bitter Mane House Of Horror A
Femme Maison/One Man House Methyl Ethyl Everything Is Forgotten A
Bodily Lonelyspeck LAVE A
Wondering Allume Why Move Very Fast At All A
Oblivion Brightness A
At Sloterdijk Station / The Force Won't Kill Darcy Baylis Intimacy & Isolation A
Speak My Mind Nyck A
Fate Pines A
Conversations ft. Edward Vanzet Thrupence A
Pukulpa Electric Fields INMA A
Stranger Than Kindness (Nick Cave cover) Endless Loss Solitary Starless Beast A
Too Hot To Sleep Mic Mills Globalise LP A