Local Noise Playlist – 2 March 2017

Track Artist Album

Mombasa Foreign/National Dépaysement A

Bubblegum Confidence Man A

L'Heure des Sorcieres Methyl Ethel A

Limitless Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A

They Keep Telling Me Phebe Starr A

Cigaretet Ali Barter A

Holy Gun Morning Harvey A

Don't Want Annie Bass A

Make Your Own Mistakes Caiti Baker A

Feeling Remains Bad//Dreems A

Almost Here feat. RaRa Alice Ivy A

Crushing Hard Urthboy A

Boundary Road All Our Exes Live In Texas A

Soda Pop Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A

Instamatic Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A

Jeannie Brown Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A

Luciano's Jalopy Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A

Fantastico Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A

Like Heaven In The Movies Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A

Velvet Sunflake (Cheating On Magic Steve) Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A

Cognac Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A

Shenice Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A

Leave The Gun, Take The Cannoli Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A

The Last Time We Kissed Big Daddy's Discotheque Famousish A

Brave Night Wing Abbey Howlett Live on Breakfast April 2016 A

Beyond feat. Lesley Williams Hartway A

Top Boy The Byzantines You Pull It A

Wasting Time Young Offenders A

Gravity The Superjesus A

Moving Out West Thebarton Brothel Party A

Gurzle Psychedelic Porn Crumpets A

Come Party Polish Club A

Meet You There My Echo A

Rockstar City Alex The Astronaut A

New Boy Tough Uncle A

Doin' What You Want Asta Shine A

Stone Men Dappled Cities A

Happy In Your Head Ceres A

Private Vera Blue A

Phases The Winter Gypsy A

Someday Soon Maggie Rutjens A