Local Noise Playlist – 2 March 2017
02 Mar 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
Track Artist Album
Mombasa Foreign/National Dépaysement A
Bubblegum Confidence Man A
L'Heure des Sorcieres Methyl Ethel A
Limitless Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
They Keep Telling Me Phebe Starr A
Cigaretet Ali Barter A
Holy Gun Morning Harvey A
Don't Want Annie Bass A
Make Your Own Mistakes Caiti Baker A
Feeling Remains Bad//Dreems A
Almost Here feat. RaRa Alice Ivy A
Crushing Hard Urthboy A
Boundary Road All Our Exes Live In Texas A
Soda Pop Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A
Instamatic Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A
Jeannie Brown Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A
Luciano's Jalopy Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A
Fantastico Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A
Like Heaven In The Movies Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A
Velvet Sunflake (Cheating On Magic Steve) Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A
Cognac Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A
Shenice Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A
Leave The Gun, Take The Cannoli Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A
The Last Time We Kissed Big Daddy's Discotheque Famousish A
Brave Night Wing Abbey Howlett Live on Breakfast April 2016 A
Beyond feat. Lesley Williams Hartway A
Top Boy The Byzantines You Pull It A
Wasting Time Young Offenders A
Gravity The Superjesus A
Moving Out West Thebarton Brothel Party A
Gurzle Psychedelic Porn Crumpets A
Come Party Polish Club A
Meet You There My Echo A
Rockstar City Alex The Astronaut A
New Boy Tough Uncle A
Doin' What You Want Asta Shine A
Stone Men Dappled Cities A
Happy In Your Head Ceres A
Private Vera Blue A
Phases The Winter Gypsy A
Someday Soon Maggie Rutjens A
Loco Wanderers Something For A Distraction A