Local Noise playlist – 2 January 2017

Track Artist Album

Recovery New Buffalo Last Beautiful Day A

Sleep In Take Your Time A

Body Language GL Touch A

All My Skin On the Air Lonelyspeck A

The Connery Babes Are Wolves You Only Live Twice A

Fade Catlips A

Let Her Run Ollie English Cabin Thoughts A

Phases The Winter Gypsy A

The Vibe ft. Scrufizzer Motez The Vibe A

Ornament Electric Field Inma A

Limitless Naomi Keyte A

Over Again Kimonono A

Gamma Knife King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Nonagon Infinity A

Monochrome Tkay Maidza TKAY A

Hypnotised FLAMINGO A

End of Time Ecca Vandal End of Time A

Still Here Glass Skies Fly On, Children A

PV Slick Arnold A

Wine Won't Wash Away Summer Flake Hello Friends A

I Freak Out The Hard Aches I Freak Out A

HUH BV B2V A

Passion Parade Kaurna Cronin Southern Loss A

The Knife Nakatomi A

Fading Vallis Alps Vallis Alps A

Mob Rule Bad//Dreems A

Goddamn Anything Wasted Wanderers Goddamn Anything A

LUV UV boi [L-UV] A

Blue Boss Sampa the Great A

Speed Boy SKIES A

Vortechnê Sparkspitter Techné A

Little Sister Waltz Koral & the Goodbye Horses Nocturnes A

I Want U 4 Myself Venus II Inside Your Sun A

Close 2 U ft. JOY Young Franco A

Because I Love You Montaigne Glorious Heights A

Strange Things Theme (Upside Down Remix) Luke Million A

Arrive Alive Wireheads Arrive Alive A

Snorkel Face Conchillia Hunter Or A Gatherer A

The Opposite of Us Big Scary Animal A

Beat Up Polish Club A

I Wear Black Ngaiire Blastoma A

Seek the Wild Jack Colwell A

You Sleep Curled Up Allume Why move Very Fast At All A