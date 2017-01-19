Local Noise Playlist – 19 January 2017
19 Jan 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 16 February 2017.]
Track Artist Album
All My Friends Are Scientists Tom West A
Limitless Naomi Keyte A
Something Broke That Day Woodlock A
Crushing Hard Urthboy A
Almost Here feat. RaRa Alice Ivy A
Keep Growing Camp Cope A
January 26 feat. Dan Sultan A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A
Jungle Tash Sultana A
Magnolia Gang Of Youths The Positions A
Grip GL Touch A
All My Skin On The Air Lonelyspeck A
Don't Cry Those Tears Jack Colwell Only When Flooded Could I Let Go A
Everywhere With You Katy Steele Human A
Whiskey Rivers The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A
Eagle Eyes The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A
Maitland The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A
Stuart Highway The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A
Congrats Stork A
DIYS Horror My Friend A
Fading Vallis Alps A
501s Fortunes. A
Washed Out Timberwolf A
Friend Like You feat. Lee Fields Bliss N Eso A
Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends A
Buzz Psychedelic Porn Crumpets A
You're A Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In The Fog A
Indigo Club The Montreals A
I Will Find My Way feat. Allysha Joy Oisima A
Shade Away Electric Fields Inma A
Bitter Mane House Of Horror A
Laika Jesse Davidson Lizard Boy A
Heart Beat Beat Kelly Menhennett Small Dreams A
Always A Full Moon Aaron Thomas Always A Full Moon A
Mombasa Foreign/National A
Tell me Kid Moonhunter A
Shine Asta A
Live Simply Sam Brittain Live Simply A
What Do You Say feat. Mark Kozelek Holly Throsby A
Conviction The Lachy Doley Group A