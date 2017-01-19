Local Noise Playlist – 19 January 2017

Listen back to the full program here.

[Program starts after news.]

[Link expires 16 February 2017.]

Track Artist Album

All My Friends Are Scientists Tom West A

Limitless Naomi Keyte A

Something Broke That Day Woodlock A

Crushing Hard Urthboy A

Almost Here feat. RaRa Alice Ivy A

Keep Growing Camp Cope A

January 26 feat. Dan Sultan A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A

Jungle Tash Sultana A

Magnolia Gang Of Youths The Positions A

Grip GL Touch A

All My Skin On The Air Lonelyspeck A

Don't Cry Those Tears Jack Colwell Only When Flooded Could I Let Go A

Everywhere With You Katy Steele Human A

Whiskey Rivers The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A

Eagle Eyes The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A

Maitland The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A

Stuart Highway The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A

Congrats Stork A

DIYS Horror My Friend A

Fading Vallis Alps A

501s Fortunes. A

Washed Out Timberwolf A

Friend Like You feat. Lee Fields Bliss N Eso A

Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends A

Buzz Psychedelic Porn Crumpets A

You're A Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In The Fog A

Indigo Club The Montreals A

I Will Find My Way feat. Allysha Joy Oisima A

Shade Away Electric Fields Inma A

Bitter Mane House Of Horror A

Laika Jesse Davidson Lizard Boy A

Heart Beat Beat Kelly Menhennett Small Dreams A

Always A Full Moon Aaron Thomas Always A Full Moon A

Mombasa Foreign/National A

Tell me Kid Moonhunter A

Shine Asta A

Live Simply Sam Brittain Live Simply A

What Do You Say feat. Mark Kozelek Holly Throsby A