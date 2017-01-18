Local Noise Playlist – 18 January 2017
18 Jan 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 15 February 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Glorious Heights Montaigne Glorious Heights A
Heavy On My Heart Caiti Baker A
Always A Full Moon Aaaron Thomas Always A Full Moon A
Heart Beat Beat Kelly Menhennett Small Dreams A
Laika Jesse Davidson Lizard Boy A
House Of Horror Mane House Of Horror A
Whiskey Rivers The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A
Already Home Alex The Astronaut A
Something Broke That Day Woodlock A
Crushing Hard Urthboy A
Almost Here feat. RaRa Alice Ivy A
Mombasa Foreign/National A
Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends A
Fading Vallis Alps A
Washed Out Timberwolf A
January 26 feat. Dan Sultan A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A
The Less I Know The Better Tame Impala Currents A
Grip GL Touch A
Keep Growing Camp Cope A
All My Friends Are Scientists Tom West A
Limitless Naomi Keyte A
Congrats Stork A
DIYS Horror My Friend A
Maitland The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A
Shine Asta A
501s Fortunes. A
Friend Like You feat. Lee Fields Bliss N Eso A
Everywhere With You Katy Steele Human A
Indigo Club The Montreals A
Trouble Will Find You Hana & Jessie-Lee A
The Plan The Timbers Restless A
Conviction The Lachy Doley Group A
Television Love Mosquito Coast A
Trust Mezko A
Phases The Winter Gypsy A
Live Simply Sam Brittain A
Pressure Drop (Live) No Fixed Address Vintage 1981 A
High Tide Bec Sandridge In The Fog A
Tell Me Kid Moonhunter A
I'm Not Around Rat Ta'Mango Rat Ta'Mango A
Stuart Highway The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A