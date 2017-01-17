Local Noise Playlist – 17 January 2017
17 Jan 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 14 February 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Together Locked Safely SAFIA Internal A
Once Ngaiire Blastoma A
All My Friends Are Scientists Tom West A
Limitless Naomi Keyte A
Invincible Life In Letters Silent Wars A
Wolves The Cat Empire Rising With The Sun A
Come People Xavier Rudd A
Tapping On The Roof Sahara Beck Panacea A
Power Harts Smoke Fire Hope Desire A
Space Goat Ocean Alley A
I Will Find My Way feat. Allysha Joy Oisima A
Happy New Year Lonelyspeck A
Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends A
Stuart Highway The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A
Little Sister Waltz Koral & The Goodbye Horses Nocturnes A
Let Her Run Ollie English Cabin Thoughts A
Making Maps feat. Joe Braithwaite Luke Carlino Islands A
Crushing Hard Urthboy A
Almost Here feat. RaRa Alice Ivy A
Keep Growing Camp Cope A
January 26 feat. Dan Sultan A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A
Nuclear Fusion King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard A
Grip GL Touch A
Jungle Tash Sultana A
DIYS Horror My Friend A
Working Out Donny Benet A
Fading Vallis Alps A
High Tide Bec Sandridge A
Something Broke That Day Woodlock A
Scott Green Dune Rats A
Ask Me Why The Gooch Palms Introverted Extroverts A
Shine Asta A
Television Love Mosquito Coast A
Trust Mezko A
Phases The Winter Gypsy A
Washed Out Timberwolf A
Is This Love Cubs A
Friend Like You feat. Lee Fields Bliss N Eso A
Eagle Eyes The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A