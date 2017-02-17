Local Noise Playlist – 17 February 2017
17 Feb 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 17 March 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Drinking About It Wanderers Something For A Distraction A
This House Is Gonna Burn Taasha Coates Taasha Coates & Her Melancholy Sweethearts A
Live Simply Sam Brittain Live Simply A
Wicked World Tara Carragher Wicked World A
Dépaysement Foreign/National Dépaysement A
Doctors Tough Uncle A
Wild Romance Nakatomi A
Moving Out West Thebarton Brothel Party A
Everybody Knows The Creases A
Instamatic Biscotti A
Come Party Polish Club A
Shine Asta A
Keep Growing Camp Cope A
Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends A
Ornament Electric Fields Inma A
Think About It Thundamentals A
Jungle Tash Sultana A
Let's Go Out Alex Lahey B-Grade University A
Same Same WAAX A
DIYS Horror My Friend A
Fear The Night feat. Jesse Davidson Luke Million A
Off White Limousine Client Liaison Diplomatic Immunity A
In The Dark Montiagne Glorious Heights A
Simulation Tkay Maidza TKAY A
Warning Bell Cosmo Thundercat Warning Bell A
Top Boy The Byzantines A
Loco Wanderers Something For A Distraction A
Ever Since I Turned The Lights On Ball Park Music Every Night The Same Dream A
Everywhere With You Katy Steele Human A
Mexico Ryan Martin John Solar A
Cigarette Ali Barter A
Washed Out Timberwolf A
We Spoke Of The Future Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Happy In Your Head Ceres A
Don't Look Me Up The Gooch Palms Introverted Extroverts A
Private Vera Blue A
Golden Kingswood A
Romeo Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A
What Do You Say feat. Mark Kozelek Holly Throsby A
Mombasa Foreign/National Dépaysement A