Local Noise Playlist 17-3-17
17 Mar 2017
Track Artist Album
Settle Lonelyspeck Lave A
Paperbark Allume single A
Ashes To The River Mane House Of Horror A
Nakamarra Hiatus Kaiyote AWME 2014 A
The Strut 30/70 single A
F E M A L E Sampa The Great The Great Mixtape A
Hold You Up Timberwolf single A
Sweet Taste Wanderers Something For Distraction A
Off The Main Drag Aidan Jazzy Jones single A
Get me A Drink ft EAST & Charlie Threads Alice Ivy single A
November feat. Lisa Mitchell Super Cruel single A
Lose Sleep feat. Jordan Rakei Remi single A
Be Cool L-Fresh The Lion Become A
Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends single A
High Low Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A
Feeling Remains Bad//Dreems single A
Limitless Naomi Keyte Malaleuca A
The Devil's Part All Our Exes Live In Texas single A
Infinity In Your Eyes Violet Swells There's no time like eternity A
All My Friends Are Scientists Tom West single A
Laika Jesse Davidson Lizard Boy A
Telescopes Neon Tetra single A
Elevator Holy Holy Paint A
Cigarette Ali Barter single A
I C U feat. Thelma Plum A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A
You're a Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In The Fog A
Soul Dice Feat. Abbey Howlett & Alycia Budd God God Dammit Dammit Soul Dice A
L'Heure Des Sorcieres Methyl Ethyl Everything is Forgotten A
Wes Anderson Alex Lahey B-Grade University A
Nothing is Always WAAX single A
Pukulpa Electric Fields Inma A
Nuclear Fusion King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana A
Out Of Place Rat Ta'Mango Rat Ta-Mango A
Moving Out West Thebarton Brothel Party single A
Good Man Battlehounds single A
Computer Patient Siamese single A
I Know You're Gonna Leave Ollie English Cabin Thoughts A
Autopsy Lonelyspeck Lave A