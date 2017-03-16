Local Noise Playlist 16/03/2017
Track Artist Album
Follow The Path The Shaolin Afronauts Follow The Path (Disc 1) A
Mindset (Took A Little While) KLP Ember A
Corruption The Bennies Wisdom Machine: A Journey Into The Mind Of The Bennies A
All This Time The Vanity Cure The Vanity Cure A
Armed With The Past Hyder Seek A
High Tide Bec Sandridge A
Slip Stream Kitchen Witch A
I'm Not Around Rat Ta'Mango A
Nuclear Fusion King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana A
Lose Sleep ft. Jordan Rakei Remi A
Mind Of The Mad Man Dr Dictionary & Mad Mantis Doc And The Madman Sampler A
Lagoon Jesse Davidson A
Settle Lonelyspeck Lave A
All My Skin On The Air Lonelyspeck Lave A
Autopsy Lonelyspeck Lave A
Bodily Lonelyspeck Lave A
Happy New Year Lonelyspeck Lave A
Indigo Club The Montreals A
Radio Song Attila My Honey Swirl Fest 2016 Sampler A
Romeo Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A
Hold You Up Timberwolf A
Jagged Edges The Baker Suite Your Dreaming Self A
Out Of Here Kelly Menhennett World Of Mine A
Sparks Ben Searcy Tree House A
Conjure Woman Blues Emily Davis and Cal Williams Jnr Live On Breakfast Dec 2015 A
Down The River The New Savages A
Baby I'm Leaving You Jungle City Jungle City II A
Flying Mattress (Bedroom Demo) Somnium Swirl Fest 2016 Sampler A
Gurzle Psychdelic Porn Crumpets High Visceral {Part 2} A
Shade Away Electric Fields Inma A
Patterns Urtekk The DM3 Project A
Arnold Luke Million A
World Of Our Love Client Liason Diplomatic Immunity A
Girlie Bits Ali Barter A
Beeping Polish Club A
Wes Anderson Alex Lahey B-Grade University A
All My Friends Are Scientists Tom West A
Bitter Mane House Of Horror A
The Joneses Jack Carty A