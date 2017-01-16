Local Noise Playlist – 16 January 2017
16 Jan 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 13 February 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Whiskey RIvers The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A
Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends A
Tell Me Kid Moonhunter A
501s Fortunes. A
High Low Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A
Howl yeahyeahabsolutelynoway! Um... A
Washed Out Timberwolf A
Television Love Mosquito Coast A
Trust Mezko A
Phases The Winter Gypsy A
Too Sentimental Foreign/National A
Boyfriend (Repeat) Confidence Man A
Keep Growing Camp Cope A
January 26 feat. Dan Sultan A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A
The Less I Know The Better Tame Impala Currents A
Grip GL Touch A
Jungle Tash Sultana A
Stuart Highway The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A
All Lost Jack Grace A
Shine Asta A
Friend Like You feat. Lee Fields Bliss N Eso A
Whatever The Beths A
Standing In Line The Gooch Palms Introverted Extroverts A
Scott Green Dune Rats A
Far Away Ali Barter A
DIYS Horror My Friend A
Nuclear Fusion King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard A
Here It Comes Sahara Beck Panacea A
Power Harts Smoke Fire Hope Desire A
Mountain The Dunes Going Steady Mixtape #7 A
Tall Pupa Syndrome St Morris Sinners Going Steady Mixtape #7 A
Letter 86 iiah iiah A
All My Friends Are Scientists Tom West A
Limitless Naomi Keyte A
Conviction The Lachy Doley Group A
Trouble Will Find You Hana & Jessie-Lee A
Lies The Timbers Restless A
Maitland The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A