Local Noise Playlist – 16 February 2017
16 Feb 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 16 March 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Washed Out Timberwolf A
This House Is Gonna Burn Taasha Coates Taasha Coates & Her Melancholy Sweethearts A
Fingertips Vera Blue A
Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends A
Laura Vaudeville Smash A
Instamatic Biscotti A
Top Boy The Byzantines A
Warning Bell Cosmo Thundercat Warning Bell A
Maryses To Pieces Hana & Jessie-Lee A
Whiskey Rivers The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A
Moving Out West Thebarton Brothel Party A
Congrats STORK A
Buy Me A Pony Spiderbait A
DIYS Horror My Friend A
Cigarette Ali Barter A
Dépaysement Foreign/National Dépaysement A
Sunny Afternoon Foreign/National Dépaysement A
Too Sentimental Foreign/National Dépaysement A
Mombasa Foreign/National Dépaysement A
Never Really Foreign/National Dépaysement A
Ballerina Foreign/National Dépaysement A
Nicole Warren Foreign/National Dépaysement A
Kadikoy Foreign/National Dépaysement A
22 Foreign/National Dépaysement A
Doctors Tough Uncle A
Alive Nakatomi A
Everywhere With You Katy Steele Human A
Loco Wanderers A
Golden Kingswood A
Same Same WAAX A
Chameleon Pnau A
Feel The Way I Do The Jungle Giants A
For You Northeast Party House Dare A
Because I Love You Montaigne Glorious Heights A
Off White Limousine Client Liaison Diplomatic Immunity A
Archetype feat. Jeswon Luke Million A
Smoke Signals Olympia Self Talk A
I Will Find My Way feat. Allysha Joy Oisima A
Wicked World Tara Carragher Wicked World A
Live Simply Sam Brittain Live Simply A
We Spoke Of The Future Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A