Local Noise Playlist 15/03/2017
15 Mar 2017
Track Artist Album
Pukulpa Electric Fields Inma A
Freedom Urtekk DM3 A
Autopsy Lonelyspeck Lave A
Pirate One Heath Anthony Whiskey Monday A
Goin' Down Slowly God God Dammit Dammit Soul Dice A
Bid Guitar Riff The Strums We Are A Fucking Rock 'N' Roll Band A
Jungle Tash Sultana Notion - EP A
Fate Pines A
L-L-L-Leave Me Alone Alex Lahey B-Grade University A
Kooky Eyes The Jungle Giants Speakerzoid A
Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends A
Flaws Jesse Davidson Ocean A
Femme Maison / One Man House Methyl Ethel Everything Is Forgotten A
Death To The Lads The Smith Street Band A
Waco Violent Soho WACO A
Shoelaces Dilettantes Home A
Parting Pt.1 Sail On! Sail On! Kiss My Wami Disk2 A
What I thought Of You Holly Throsby Spunk Sampler 2011 A
Capacity Sparkspitter DOXA A
Wither With You Rolling Blackouts Talk Tight A
Funkchunk! Melbourne Ska Orchestra Sierra Kilo Alpha A
Break The Chains Babylon Burning A
Gunshot Nights Jeff Lang I Live In My Head A Lot These Days A
Erin Josh Rennie-Hynes February A
Vanishing Shores Tom West A
Valley Of Doubt Mane House Of Horror A
The Joneses Jack Carty A
Tall Pupa Syndrome St Morris Sinners Songs About Insects A
My Favourite Colour Is Pink Stabbitha & The Knifey Wifeys A
Top Boy The Byzantines You Pull It A
Computer Patient SIAMESE A
Cornflake Psychdelic Porn Crumpets High Visceral (Part One) A
Golden Kingswood After Hours, Close To Dawn A
Holy Sick WAAX Holy Sick A
Peach Hat At The Dakota Stories A
Bubblegum Confidence Man A
Fear The Night ft. Jesse Davidson Luke Million A
Lost My Head Tijuana Cartel Pyschedelicatessen A
Souls Come Alive Deep Street Soul A
Un De Plus The Coconut Kids A
Drink About It Wanderers Something For A Distraction A