Local Noise Playlist – 15 February 2017
15 Feb 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 15 March 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Glass Table Sitara A
Mexico Ryan Martin John A
Think About It Thundamentals A
Almost Here feat. RaRa Alice Ivy A
Crushing Hard Urthboy A
Sunny Afternoon Foreign/National Dépaysement A
Cigarette Ali Barter A
Loco Wanderers A
Canberra Won't Be Calling Tonight Client Liaison Diplomatic Immunity A
Fear The Night feat. Jesse Davidson Luke Million A
Shine Asta A
Nihilist Party Anthem Ball Park Music Every Night The Same Dream A
Simulation Tkay Maidza TKAY A
Fire Robbie Miller A
Wes Anderson Alex Lahey B-Grade University A
Washed Out Timberwolf A
Golden Kingswood A
Same Same WAAX A
DIYS Horror My Friend A
Love And Violence The Superjesus Love And Violence A
Keep Growing Camp Cope A
Happy In Your Head Ceres A
Mombasa Foreign/National Dépaysement A
Fading Vallis Alps A
Dust Buried Feather A
Cognition Attonbitus A
Everywhere With You Katy Steele Human A
Shallow Oscar Key Sung A
Queen's Gardens Christopher Larkin A
Ubu Methyl Ethel A
Jungle Tash Sultana A
Feel The Way I Do The Jungle Giants A
Because I Love You Montaige Glorious Heights A
1 in 100,000 L-Fresh The Lion Become A
Ornament Electric Fields Inma A
Bitter MANE House Of Horror A
Live Simply Sam Brittain Live Simply A
Wicked World Tara Carragher Wicked World A
Saltbush And Sand Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A