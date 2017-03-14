Local Noise Playlist 14/03/2017
14 Mar 2017
Track Artist Album
Soul Dice ft. Abbey Howlett & Alycia Budd God God Dammit Dammit Soul Dice A
Rock N Roll The Strums We are a fucking Rock N Roll Band A
The Stranger Rat Ta'Mango Rat Ta'Mango A
Trouble Kitchen Witch Trouble A
Let's Ride Dr Dictionary & Mad Mantis Doc And The Madman Sampler A
Wasting Time Young Offenders A
Computer Patient SIAMESE A
Creepin' Kingswood After Hours, Close To Dawn A
Same Same WAAX A
Feeling Remains Bad//Dreems A
Static Lines The Creases A
High Tide Bec Sandridge In The Fog A
Changing States Bec Stevens A
Island Katie Noonan Katie Noonan's Vanguard Transmutant A
Bodily Lonelyspeck Lave A
Sunrise Above Clouds (I'm All Yours) Sparkspitter Techne A
Ornament Electric Fields Inma A
Ode To Ignorance Remi Raw X Infinity A
History Cosmo's Midnight A
High Low Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A
Mess At Best Thom Lion and the Tamers Sleep Riots A
Melancholy Tree Paige Renee court Scala: Photographs and Memories A
It Never Rains (It Only Floods) Todd Sibbin And The Acadian Driftwood A Set Of Knives - A Pair Of Pens A
Guilt Louis donnarumma Hint Of Light A
Not Woken Sasha March Don't Go Falling A
They Kicked Me out Of The Empire Have/Hold Calm Your Blood A
Visions Battlehounds A
Handfuls of Dirt Grenadiers Summer A
Famously Monogamous Jen Cloher Milk Records - Good For You A
The Rules Of Attraction Tim Rogers & The Bamboos The Rules Of Attraction A
Glorious Heights Montaigne Glorious Heights A
You Don't Think You Like People Like Me Alex Lahey B-Grade University A
The Song Where They Say Fridge Heaps Good Friends A
DIYS Horror My Friend A
Fate Pines A
Easy Love Tom West A
The Chapel Choir Jesse Davidson Lizard Boy A
1 in 100,000 L-Fresh The Lion Become A
Moving Out West Thebarton Brothel Party A
Whiskey River The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A