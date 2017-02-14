Local Noise Playlist – 14 February 2017
14 Feb 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 14 March 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Ballerina Foreign/National Dépaysement A
Doctors Tough Uncle A
Everywhere With You Katy Steele Human A
Working Out Donny Benet A
Smoke Signals Olympia Self Talk A
Glimpses Water Park A
Mexico Ryan Martin John A
Glass Table Sitara A
Trippin' The Light Fantastic Ball Park Music A
Tennies Tkay Maidza TKAY A
Fire Robbie Miller A
You Don't Think You Like People Like Me Alex Lahey B-Grade University A
DIYS Horror My Friend A
The Gutter Roadhouse A
Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends A
Dépaysement Foreign/National Dépaysement A
Don't Look Me Up The Gooch Palms Introverted Extroverts A
Burdens Larsen A
Mess At Best Thom Lion & The Tamers Sleep Riots A
House Of Horror Mane House Of Horror A
I C U feat. Thelma Plum A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A
Ornament Electric Fields Inma A
1 in 100,000 L-Fresh The Lion Become A
Glorious Heights Montaigne Glorious Heights A
Ubu Methyl Ethel A
For You Northeast Party House Dare A
Jungle Tash Sultana A
Think About It Thundamentals A
Almost Here feat. RaRa Alice Ivy A
Crushing Hard Urthboy A
Hold Headphone Piracy A
Souls Come Alive Deep Street Soul A
Love Letters The Snowdroppers Business A
Tapping On The Roof Sahara Beck Panacea A
Washed Out Timberwolf A
Limitless Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Loco Wanderers A
Nicole Warren Foreign/National Dépaysement A