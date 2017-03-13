Local Noise Playlist – 13 March 2017
13 Mar 2017
Track Artist Album
Divided Ecca Vandal End of Time A
I Won't Bother Jungle City Jungle City 3 A
Memoriam Neon Tetra (single) A
Flying Mattress Somnium Swirl Fest 2016 Sampler A
Shake It The Belligerents Outside:Inside A
Winter Jesse Davidson Ocean A
Pretty Wave (Glamour Lakes remix) Sparkspitter Erratics A
Quit Orelia An Imaginary Life A
My Favourite Colour Is Pink Stabbitha & The Knifey-Wifies Cats Against Catcalls A
Your Daddy's Above The Law Young Offenders Scumfest 2016 Sampler A
Here There Daydream Fever (single) A
Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends (single) A
Don't You Worry Electric Fields Inma A
Black Limousine Big Daddy's Discotheque Famousish A
I Got A Man Courtney Robb In The Dark A
In The Fog, In The Flame Bec Sandridge In The Fog A
Changing States Bec Stevens (single) A
Stories Bec Gollan Alukura Compilation A
Happy New Year Lonelyspeck Lave A
Going To The Sea Holly Throsby After A Time A
Saltbush and Sand Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Circles and Lines Life In Letters Silent Wars A
Nina Simone Electric Fields Inma A
Take Me Home (feat. Gurrumul) A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A
1 in 100,000 L-Fresh The Lion Become A
House of Cards Tkay Maidza TKAY A
Cold Arms (feat. Alice Girl) PNK FME Silver Fragments A
All I Want High Violet (single) A
Manic Pixie Dream Girl The Rocketeers (single) A
Everyone Wants Noise Sahara Beck Panacea A
Prison The Systemaddicts Broken Hearted On The Nullabor A
Vegan Love Chica Chica Electrica In The Dust A
I'm A Landlord Ghyti Commodities A
501s Fortunes. (single) A
Back To Square One Krista Pav Free Spirit A
All I Need Katie Greenhalf Scala: Another Lesson In Love A
Cigarette Ali Barter (single) A
Autopsy Lonelyspeck Lave A
L-L-L-Leave Me Alone Alex Lahey B-Grade University A
Wine Chinese New Year (single) A
5019 Kaurna Cronin Southern Loss A