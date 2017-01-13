Local Noise Playlist – 13 January 2017
13 Jan 2017
Today we counted down out Top 20 Aussie Artists for this week [most-played across the whole station, not counting programs that focused on a particular artist.]
20 Bec Sandridge
19 It’s A Hoax
18 Tom West
17 Tkay Maidza
16 The Gooch Palms
15 Boilermakers
14 Raygun
13 Harts
12 GL
11 Electric Fields
10 Young Franco
9 The Avalanches
8 Oisima
7 King Gizz
6 Naomi Keyte
5 Lonelyspeck
4 Ali Barter
3 Confidence Man
2 Timberwolf
1 Heaps Good Friends
Track Artist Album
Luv UV Boi A
Buzz Psychedelic Porn Crumpets A
Like You Bleach Girls Hi! A
Mess At Best Thom Lion & The Tamers Sleep Riots A
Nihilist Party Anthem Ball Park Music Every Night The Same Dream A
Fire Robbie Miller A
You Don't Think You Like People Like Me Alex Lahey B-Grade University A
Long Island Tony Font Show Deluxe A
Burdens Larsen A
Been So Long Indiago A
Television Love Mosquito Coast A
Everyone MEZKO A
Phases The Winter Gypsy A
Tell Me Kid Moonhunter A
You're A Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In The Fog A
Incompetence It's A Hoax A
All My Friends Are Scientists Tom West A
Simulation Tkay Maidza TKAY A
Living Room Bop The Gooch Palms Introverted Extroverts A
Fade (Nothing At All) Boilermakers A
Amelia Raygun Everything happens for no reason. A
Power Harts Smoke Fire Hope Desire A
Grip GL Touch A
Shade Away Electric Fields Inma A
Talkin' 'Bout It feat. KLP Young Franco A
Because I'm Me The Avalanches Wildflower A
I Will Find My Way feat. Allysha Joy Oisima A
Nuclear Fusion King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard A
Limitless Naomi Keyte A
All My Skin On The Air Lonelyspeck A
Girlie Bits Ali Barter A
Boyfriend (Repeat) Confidence Man A
Washed Out Timberwolf A
Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends A
Crushing Hard Urthboy A
Almost Here feat. RaRa Alice Ivy A
High Low Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A
Conviction Lachy Doley A