Local Noise Playlist – 13 January 2017

Today we counted down out Top 20 Aussie Artists for this week [most-played across the whole station, not counting programs that focused on a particular artist.]

20 Bec Sandridge

19 It’s A Hoax

18 Tom West

17 Tkay Maidza

16 The Gooch Palms

15 Boilermakers

14 Raygun

13 Harts

12 GL

11 Electric Fields

10 Young Franco

9 The Avalanches

8 Oisima

7 King Gizz

6 Naomi Keyte

5 Lonelyspeck

4 Ali Barter

3 Confidence Man

2 Timberwolf

1 Heaps Good Friends

Track Artist Album

Luv UV Boi A

Buzz Psychedelic Porn Crumpets A

Like You Bleach Girls Hi! A

Mess At Best Thom Lion & The Tamers Sleep Riots A

Nihilist Party Anthem Ball Park Music Every Night The Same Dream A

Fire Robbie Miller A

You Don't Think You Like People Like Me Alex Lahey B-Grade University A

Long Island Tony Font Show Deluxe A

Burdens Larsen A

Been So Long Indiago A

Television Love Mosquito Coast A

Everyone MEZKO A

Phases The Winter Gypsy A

Tell Me Kid Moonhunter A

You're A Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In The Fog A

Incompetence It's A Hoax A

All My Friends Are Scientists Tom West A

Simulation Tkay Maidza TKAY A

Living Room Bop The Gooch Palms Introverted Extroverts A

Fade (Nothing At All) Boilermakers A

Amelia Raygun Everything happens for no reason. A

Power Harts Smoke Fire Hope Desire A

Grip GL Touch A

Shade Away Electric Fields Inma A

Talkin' 'Bout It feat. KLP Young Franco A

Because I'm Me The Avalanches Wildflower A

I Will Find My Way feat. Allysha Joy Oisima A

Nuclear Fusion King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard A

Limitless Naomi Keyte A

All My Skin On The Air Lonelyspeck A

Girlie Bits Ali Barter A

Boyfriend (Repeat) Confidence Man A

Washed Out Timberwolf A

Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends A

Crushing Hard Urthboy A

Almost Here feat. RaRa Alice Ivy A

High Low Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A