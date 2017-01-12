Local Noise Playlist – 12 January 2017

Listen back to the full program here.

[Program starts after news.]

[Link expires 9 February 2017.]

Track Artist Album

Luv UV Boi A

Talking' 'Bout It feat. KLP Young Franco A

Nihilist Party Anthem Ball Park Music Every Night The Same Dream A

Simulation Tkay Maidza TKAY A

Fire Robbie Miller A

Ivy League Alex Lahey B-Grade University A

Whatever The Beths A

Tell Me Kid Moonhunter A

Incompetence It's A Hoax A

Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends A

Scott Green Dune Rats A

Is This Love Cubs A

Nuclear Fusion King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard A

Keep Growing Camp Cope A

January 26 feat. Dan Sultan A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A

Let It Happen Tame Impala Currents A

Grip GL Touch A

Take Me Home Boilermakers A

Fade (Nothing At All) Boilermakers A

I Will Find My Way feat. Allysha Joy Oisima A

Amelia Raygun Everything happens for no reason. A

Buzz Psychedelic Porn Crumpets A

Crushing Hard Urthboy A

Almost Here feat. RaRa Alice Ivy A

Boom Cha TIL The Break Underneath The Fucking Bridge A

Long Island Tony Font Show Deluxe A

Burdens Larsen A

Been So Long Indiago A

Shine Asta A

Invincible Life In Letters Silent Wars A

Mess At Best Thom Lion & The Tamers Sleep Riots A

All My Friends Are Scientists Tom West A

Limitless Naomi Keyte A

Washed Out Timberwolf A

Fading Vallis Alps A