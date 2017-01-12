Local Noise Playlist – 12 January 2017
12 Jan 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 9 February 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Luv UV Boi A
Talking' 'Bout It feat. KLP Young Franco A
Nihilist Party Anthem Ball Park Music Every Night The Same Dream A
Simulation Tkay Maidza TKAY A
Fire Robbie Miller A
Ivy League Alex Lahey B-Grade University A
Whatever The Beths A
Tell Me Kid Moonhunter A
Incompetence It's A Hoax A
Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends A
Scott Green Dune Rats A
Is This Love Cubs A
Nuclear Fusion King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard A
Keep Growing Camp Cope A
January 26 feat. Dan Sultan A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A
Let It Happen Tame Impala Currents A
Grip GL Touch A
Take Me Home Boilermakers A
Fade (Nothing At All) Boilermakers A
I Will Find My Way feat. Allysha Joy Oisima A
Amelia Raygun Everything happens for no reason. A
Buzz Psychedelic Porn Crumpets A
Crushing Hard Urthboy A
Almost Here feat. RaRa Alice Ivy A
Boom Cha TIL The Break Underneath The Fucking Bridge A
Long Island Tony Font Show Deluxe A
Burdens Larsen A
Been So Long Indiago A
Shine Asta A
Invincible Life In Letters Silent Wars A
Mess At Best Thom Lion & The Tamers Sleep Riots A
All My Friends Are Scientists Tom West A
Limitless Naomi Keyte A
Washed Out Timberwolf A
Fading Vallis Alps A
Stuart Highway The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A