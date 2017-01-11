Local Noise Playlist – 11 January 2017

Track Artist Album

Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends A

Invincible Life In Letters Silent Wars A

Don't Cry Those Tears Jack Colwell Only When Flooded Could I Let Go A

Atlas Sirins & Bromtown Odyssey A

Nihilist Party Anthem Ball Park Music Every Night The Same Dream A

Simulation Tkay Maidza TKAY A

Fire Robbie Miller A

You Don't Think You Like People Like Me Alex Lahey B-Grade University A

Long Island Tony Font Show Deluxe A

Burdens Larsen A

Been So Long Indiago A

Incompetence It's A Hoax A

Cold Love Jezoz Cold Love A

I Will Find A Way feat. Allysha Joy Oisima A

Tell Me Kid Moonhunter A

Fade (Nothing At All) Boilermakers A

Is This Love Cubs A

Nuclear Fusion King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard A

Keep Growing Camp Cope A

Grip GL Touch A

All My Skin On The Air Lonelyspeck A

Luv UV Boi A

Talkin' 'Bout It feat. KLP Young Franco A

Boom Cha TIL The Break Underneath The Fucking Bridge A

Shade Away Electric Fields Inma A

All I Want High Violet A

Amelia Raygun Everything happens for no reason. A

Eat Up Ya Beans The Gooch Palms Introverted Extroverts A

I Don't Like To Dance iHeart A

Here It Comes Sahara Beck Panacea A

Power Harts Smoke Fire Hope Desire A

Conviction The Lachy Doley Group A

Stuart Highway The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A

All My Friends Are Scientists Tom West A

Limitless Naomi Keyte A

Let's Be Friends Mosquito Coast A

Trust Mezko A