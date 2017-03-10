Local Noise Playlist – 10 March 2017
10 Mar 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 7 April 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Nothing Is Always WAAX A
Get Me A Drink feat. E^st & Charlie Threads Alice Ivy A
Wes Anderson Alex Lahey B-Grade University A
Cold Beloved Elk A
Dust Buried Feather Mind Of The Swarm A
Caroline The Belligerents A
Battle Royal Ecca Vandal A
Come Party Polish Club A
Lost Boy Private Life A
Nuclear Fusion King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana A
The Devil's Part All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A
Best Part Of Me Busby Marou A
What Do You Say feat. Mark Kozelek Holly Throsby A
Everybody's Still Somebody's Fool Kaurna Cronin Glass Fool A
I C U feat. Thelma Plum A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A
In The Dark Montaigne Glorious Heights A
New Boy Tough Uncle A
Vanilla Moody Beach A
This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things Olympia Self Talk A
Small Change Glenn Skuthorpe See My Way A
1 in 100,000 L-Fresh The Lion Become A
Make Your Own Mistakes Caiti Baker A
High Tide Bec Sandridge In The Fog A
Moving Out West Thebarton Brothel Party A
Feeling Remains Bad//Dreems A
Rockstar City Alex The Astronaut A
We Spoke Of The Future Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Ornament Electric Fields Inma A
L'Heure des Sorcieres Methyl Ethel Everything Is Forgotten A
Cigarette Ali Barter A
Private Vera Blue A
House Of Horror Mane House Of Horror A
Bubblegum Confidence Man A
All My Skin On The Air Lonelyspeck Lave A
Boundary Road All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A
Whiskey Rivers The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A
Been Down Koral Live on Local Noise June 2015 A
Bullshit Dune Rats A
Living Room Bop The Gooch Palms Introverted Extroverts A
High Low Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A
Loco Wanderers Something For A Distraction A