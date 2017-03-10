Local Noise Playlist – 10 March 2017

Listen back to the full program here.

[Program starts after news.]

[Link expires 7 April 2017.]

Track Artist Album

Nothing Is Always WAAX A

Get Me A Drink feat. E^st & Charlie Threads Alice Ivy A

Wes Anderson Alex Lahey B-Grade University A

Cold Beloved Elk A

Dust Buried Feather Mind Of The Swarm A

Caroline The Belligerents A

Battle Royal Ecca Vandal A

Come Party Polish Club A

Lost Boy Private Life A

Nuclear Fusion King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana A

The Devil's Part All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A

Best Part Of Me Busby Marou A

What Do You Say feat. Mark Kozelek Holly Throsby A

Everybody's Still Somebody's Fool Kaurna Cronin Glass Fool A

I C U feat. Thelma Plum A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A

In The Dark Montaigne Glorious Heights A

New Boy Tough Uncle A

Vanilla Moody Beach A

This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things Olympia Self Talk A

Small Change Glenn Skuthorpe See My Way A

1 in 100,000 L-Fresh The Lion Become A

Make Your Own Mistakes Caiti Baker A

High Tide Bec Sandridge In The Fog A

Moving Out West Thebarton Brothel Party A

Feeling Remains Bad//Dreems A

Rockstar City Alex The Astronaut A

We Spoke Of The Future Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A

Ornament Electric Fields Inma A

L'Heure des Sorcieres Methyl Ethel Everything Is Forgotten A

Cigarette Ali Barter A

Private Vera Blue A

House Of Horror Mane House Of Horror A

Bubblegum Confidence Man A

All My Skin On The Air Lonelyspeck Lave A

Boundary Road All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A

Whiskey Rivers The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A

Been Down Koral Live on Local Noise June 2015 A

Bullshit Dune Rats A

Living Room Bop The Gooch Palms Introverted Extroverts A

High Low Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A