Local Noise Playlist – 10 Jan 2016
10 Jan 2017
Track Artist Album
While I'm Waiting Annie Bass Single A
Chameleon Pnau Single A
When We Met Teeth and Tongue Give up A
Through the Fog MUTO Single A
Same Same WAAX Single A
Body Language GL Touch A
Pride Froyo Single A
Saviour Add Vice Big Scary Animal A
Talkin' Bout It (feat KLP) Young Franco Single A
Beeping Polish Club Polish Club A
You're A Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In the Fog (EP) A
Bristlecone Pine Braille Face Koya A
Don't Mess With Me Brody Dalle Diploid Love A
All My Skin on The AIr Lonelyspeck Lave (EP) A
Father Hu$$la Ecca Vandal Single A
Petrichor Forevr Single A
Limitless Naomi Keyte Single A
Eyes Closed Roland Tings Single A
Alligators Making Allegations Confidence Man Single A
Saint Lo Washington Single A
Ornament Electric Fields Inma A
Throwing Your Heart To The Kerb Pink Noise Generator Single A
Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends Single A
Christies Beach The Systemaddicts Broken Hearted On The Nullabor A
Something Broke That Day Woodlock Single A
A Pickle For The Knowing Ones; Or Plain Truth Sincerely, Grizzly Halves A
Aware PNK FME Silver Fragments A
Sleeping Lessons Jennifer Kingwell The Lotus Eaters A
Quit Orelia An Imaginary Life A
Amelia Raygun Futuresounds VI Sampler A
Back To You (feat. Erik Lindestad) Mio Single A
Black Lipstick & Broken Only Objects Futuresounds VI Sampler A
Give In High Violet Single A
Simulation Tkay Maidza Single A
Lagoon Jesse Davidson Lizard Boy A
Cauliflower Blues Tash Stolz Scala: Brighter Than The Sun #1 A
Memoriam Neon Tetra Single A
The Wide Open Road Allison Coppe Live on Radio Adelaide Breakfast (June 2015) A
Inside Your Town Is Inside Your Head feat. Tom Kneebone Kaurna Cronin Live on Local Noise (September 2015) A
We're All Drunk Again Michael Plater Mythologies A
Phazer The Rocketeers Single A
One More Tear Echo and the Empress Single A