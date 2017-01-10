Local Noise Playlist – 10 Jan 2016

Track Artist Album

While I'm Waiting Annie Bass Single A

Chameleon Pnau Single A

When We Met Teeth and Tongue Give up A

Through the Fog MUTO Single A

Same Same WAAX Single A

Body Language GL Touch A

Pride Froyo Single A

Saviour Add Vice Big Scary Animal A

Talkin' Bout It (feat KLP) Young Franco Single A

Beeping Polish Club Polish Club A

You're A Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In the Fog (EP) A

Bristlecone Pine Braille Face Koya A

Don't Mess With Me Brody Dalle Diploid Love A

All My Skin on The AIr Lonelyspeck Lave (EP) A

Father Hu$$la Ecca Vandal Single A

Petrichor Forevr Single A

Limitless Naomi Keyte Single A

Eyes Closed Roland Tings Single A

Alligators Making Allegations Confidence Man Single A

Saint Lo Washington Single A

Ornament Electric Fields Inma A

Throwing Your Heart To The Kerb Pink Noise Generator Single A

Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends Single A

Christies Beach The Systemaddicts Broken Hearted On The Nullabor A

Something Broke That Day Woodlock Single A

A Pickle For The Knowing Ones; Or Plain Truth Sincerely, Grizzly Halves A

Aware PNK FME Silver Fragments A

Sleeping Lessons Jennifer Kingwell The Lotus Eaters A

Quit Orelia An Imaginary Life A

Amelia Raygun Futuresounds VI Sampler A

Back To You (feat. Erik Lindestad) Mio Single A

Black Lipstick & Broken Only Objects Futuresounds VI Sampler A

Give In High Violet Single A

Simulation Tkay Maidza Single A

Lagoon Jesse Davidson Lizard Boy A

Cauliflower Blues Tash Stolz Scala: Brighter Than The Sun #1 A

Memoriam Neon Tetra Single A

The Wide Open Road Allison Coppe Live on Radio Adelaide Breakfast (June 2015) A

Inside Your Town Is Inside Your Head feat. Tom Kneebone Kaurna Cronin Live on Local Noise (September 2015) A

We're All Drunk Again Michael Plater Mythologies A

Phazer The Rocketeers Single A