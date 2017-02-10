Local Noise Playlist – 10 February 2017
10 Feb 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 10 March 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Limitless Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Golden Sun Ryan Martin John Solar A
Glorious Heights Montaigne Glorious Heights A
1 in 100,000 L-Fresh The Lion Become A
Bitter Mane House Of Horror A
Living Room Bop The Gooch Palms Introverted Extroverts A
Same Same WAAX A
Golden Kingswood A
Indigo Club The Montreals A
Cigarette Ali Barter A
Dust Buried Feather A
Fading Vallis Alps A
A Foreign Affair feat. Tina Arena Client Liaison Diplomatic Immunity A
Arnold Luke Million A
Top Boy The Byzantines A
Souls Come Alive Deep Street Soul A
Mombasa Foreign/National A
Television Love Mosquito Coast A
Jungle Tash Sultana A
DIYS Horror My Friend A
Phases The Winter Gypsy A
Feel The Way I Do The Jungle Giants A
Crack Bang Bang Sahara Beck Panacea A
Power Harts Smoke Fire Hope Desire A
Hey Love Emily Wurramara A
Infinity In Your Eyes Violet Swells There's No Time Like Eternity A
Ornament Electric Fields Inma A
The Plan The Timbers Restless A
Maryses To Pieces Hana & Jessie-Lee A
Trust Mezko A
Everywhere With You Katy Steele Human A
Keep Growing Camp Cope A
Washed Out Timberwolf A
Loco Wanderers A
Don't Want Annie Bass A
Wolves The Cat Empire Rising With The Sun A
Come People Xavier Rudd A
We Spoke Of The Future Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A