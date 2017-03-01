Local Noise Playlist – 1 March 2017
01 Mar 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 29 March 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Working Out Donny Benet A
Smoke Signals Olympia Self Talk A
Meet You There My Echo A
Gurzle Psychedelic Porn Crumpets A
You Don't Think You Like People Like Me Alex Lahey B-Grade University A
Instamatic Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A
The Last Time We Kissed Big Daddy's Discotheque Famousish A
Doin' What You Want Asta Shine A
Limitless Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Happy In Your Head Ceres A
Computer Patient SIAMESE A
Here There Daydream Fever A
Bubblegum Confidence Man A
You're A Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In The Fog A
Feeling Remains Bad//Dreems A
Beyond feat. Lesley Williams Hartway A
L'Heure des Sorcieres Methyl Ethel A
Stone Man Dappled Cities A
Rockstar City Alex The Astronaut A
Phases The Winter Gypsy A
Someday Soon Maggie Rutjens Between You And Me A
Loco Wanderers Something For A Distraction A
Fantastico Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A
Boundary Road All Our Exes Live In Texas A
Cigarette Ali Barter A
Almost Here feat. RaRa Alice Ivy A
Crushing Hard Urthboy A
Fading Vallis Alps A
High Low Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A
Fear The Night feat. Jesse Davidson Luke Million A
Bolide Kllo A
Creepin' Kingswood A
Same Same WAAX A
Wasting Time Young Offenders A
Private Vera Blue A
Love And Violence The Superjesus Love And Violence A
House Of Horror Mane House Of Horror A
True Blue Bush Gothic The Natural Selection Australian Songbook A
Small Change Glenn Skuthorpe See My Way A
Souls Come Alive Deep Street Soul A
What Do You Say feat. Mark Kozelek Holly Throsby A
Mexico Ryan Martin John Solar A