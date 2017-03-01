Local Noise Playlist – 1 March 2017

Listen back to the full program here.

[Program starts after news.]

Track Artist Album

Working Out Donny Benet A

Smoke Signals Olympia Self Talk A

Meet You There My Echo A

Gurzle Psychedelic Porn Crumpets A

You Don't Think You Like People Like Me Alex Lahey B-Grade University A

Instamatic Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A

The Last Time We Kissed Big Daddy's Discotheque Famousish A

Doin' What You Want Asta Shine A

Limitless Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A

Happy In Your Head Ceres A

Computer Patient SIAMESE A

Here There Daydream Fever A

Bubblegum Confidence Man A

You're A Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In The Fog A

Feeling Remains Bad//Dreems A

Beyond feat. Lesley Williams Hartway A

L'Heure des Sorcieres Methyl Ethel A

Stone Man Dappled Cities A

Rockstar City Alex The Astronaut A

Phases The Winter Gypsy A

Someday Soon Maggie Rutjens Between You And Me A

Loco Wanderers Something For A Distraction A

Fantastico Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A

Boundary Road All Our Exes Live In Texas A

Cigarette Ali Barter A

Almost Here feat. RaRa Alice Ivy A

Crushing Hard Urthboy A

Fading Vallis Alps A

High Low Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A

Fear The Night feat. Jesse Davidson Luke Million A

Bolide Kllo A

Creepin' Kingswood A

Same Same WAAX A

Wasting Time Young Offenders A

Private Vera Blue A

Love And Violence The Superjesus Love And Violence A

House Of Horror Mane House Of Horror A

True Blue Bush Gothic The Natural Selection Australian Songbook A

Small Change Glenn Skuthorpe See My Way A

Souls Come Alive Deep Street Soul A

What Do You Say feat. Mark Kozelek Holly Throsby A