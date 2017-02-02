Local Noise Playlist – 02 February 2017

Track Artist Album

Oblivious ft. Rya Park Førd A

Ubu Methyl Ethel A

Today ft. Sui Zhen Tornado Wallace A

House of Air Brendan Maclean funbang1 A

Lonely Montaigne Glorious Heights A

Lose My Shit Kate Miller-Heidke O Vertigo! A

All Dulled Out Kira Puru A

Kelvin Almost Spacey (Furious Frank Remix) Sparkspitter Erratics A

Broken Promises Raygun Everything happens for no reason. A

Alchemy Willaris K A

Far From View Jack Colwell Only When Flooded Could I Let Go A

Midnight Masquerade Violet Swells There's No Time Like Eternity A

There's No Time Like Eternity Violet Swells There's No Time Like Eternity A

Infinity In You Eyes Violet Swells There's No Time Like Eternity A

Apex of the Sun's Way Violet Swells There's No Time Like Eternity A

Index of Refraction Violet Swells There's No Time Like Eternity A

Amok Time Violet Swells There's No Time Like Eternity A

Plastic Bag Washington Insomnia A

City Living California Girls A

Morning Light The Timbers Restless A

For You Northeast Party House Dare A

It Ain't Me Katy Steele Human A

State of War (ft. Kira Puru and Goodwill) Paul Mac Holiday From Me A

Congrats Stork A

What Do You Say ft. Mark Kozelek Holly Throsby A

Lost: Season One Camp Cope Camp Cope A

Ngerraberrakernama (Wake Up) Emily Wurrumara A

Indigo Club The Montreals A

Too Sentimental Foreign/National A

Cry Like a Psycho Heaps Good Friends A

Boyfriend (Repeat) Confidence Man A

Golden Age Elki A

Through the Fog Muto A

Maryses Hana & Jessie-Lee A

Feel the Fear Curves A

Eagle Eyes The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A

Red Right Hand (Radio Edit) Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Let Love In A