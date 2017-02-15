Local Music with Timberwolf

One of Australia’s most promising new talents, Timberwolf, is back on his home soil, gracing Adelaide with an intimate launch of his single ‘Washed out’.

Christopher Panousakis, otherwise known as Timberwolf, joined Kvitka Becker for a chat about his music.

For more info about his single launch at the Grace Emily on the 16th of February, click here.

Image sourced from Timberwolf’s Facebook Page

Produced by Kvitka Becker