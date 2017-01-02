local artist Tim Moore
03 Jan 2017
Adelaide’s favourite travelling music festival is leaving suburbia and is set to move across the nation. The Porch Sessions have transformed backyards across Adelaide as people host a range of local musical talent in their own gardens.
Now however, three bands are set to prove the benefits of the Sessions as they travel across Australia. Tim Moore joined our presenter Ineke Mules in studio for more.
produced by: Thomas Luke
Share this postShare on Facebook Share on Twitter