Live music with the Soweto Gospel Choir

Adelaide is graced by one of the world’s greatest vocal ensembles at this years Fringe Festival.

The Soweto Gospel Choir have won more accolades than any other choir in the world, and have also won four Grammy Awards.



The choir and their director, Shimmy Jiyane, joined Jennie for a chat and a live performance in studio.

Don’t miss their performances at the Adelaide Fringe, playing at the Royal Croquet Club until March 19th.

Produced by Kvitka Becker