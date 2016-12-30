Live! From Hollywood, California Playlist – 30 December 2016

It’s the last show of the year and you know what that means: Best of Lists. I know; UGH. Another one!? Well ptooey, I think that lists get a bad rap, and here’s why: They aren’t about the year, they are about the Listers experience of the year and you know what, they might have something on their lists that you don’t know about. So come on down and listen to the boys from LFHC.

Track Artist Album

Start a Fire John Legend La La Land OST

Another Day of Sun Justin Hurwitz La La Land OST