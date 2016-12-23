Live! From Hollywood California Playlist – 23 December 2016
23 Dec 2016
This week , it’s the double B, Blake and Ben, doing the solo dance but with two people so it’s actually a Duo dance- but ho cares you be quiet now it’s listen time-
Find out what they thought about Allied with Brad Pitt
Or La La Land which doesn’t have Brad Pitt in it
and much much much (but not that much) more.
Track Artist Album
SOS Portishead High Rise OST
Fear in Me Harts Smoke fire Hope Desire A
Drive it Like you Stole it Sing Street Sing Streak Soundtrack
Far Away Ali Barter Single A
Can't Stop this Feeling Justin Timberlake Trolls OST