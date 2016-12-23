Live! From Hollywood California Playlist – 23 December 2016

This week , it’s the double B, Blake and Ben, doing the solo dance but with two people so it’s actually a Duo dance- but ho cares you be quiet now it’s listen time-

Find out what they thought about Allied with Brad Pitt

Or La La Land which doesn’t have Brad Pitt in it

and much much much (but not that much) more.

Track Artist Album

SOS Portishead High Rise OST

Fear in Me Harts Smoke fire Hope Desire A

Drive it Like you Stole it Sing Street Sing Streak Soundtrack

Far Away Ali Barter Single A