Live! From Hollywood, California – 03 March 2017

The summer season has begun and Logan has kicked it off with a grim bang. Listen to the boys discuss the last hurrah for Huge Jackedman as the infamous Wolverine. They also talk news and have a whole corner, that’s right a whole 90 degrees dedicated to Riverdale, the future award winning Netflix series. How far in the future, you ask, will it receive awards? And I say to you, stop asking questions.

Hurt Johnny Cash American IV: The Man Comes Around

Red Right Hand Nick Cave The Abattoir Blues Tour A