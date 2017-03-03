Live! From Hollywood, California – 03 March 2017
03 Mar 2017
The summer season has begun and Logan has kicked it off with a grim bang. Listen to the boys discuss the last hurrah for Huge Jackedman as the infamous Wolverine. They also talk news and have a whole corner, that’s right a whole 90 degrees dedicated to Riverdale, the future award winning Netflix series. How far in the future, you ask, will it receive awards? And I say to you, stop asking questions.
Track Artist Album
Hurt Johnny Cash American IV: The Man Comes Around
Red Right Hand Nick Cave The Abattoir Blues Tour A
The Big Country Talking Heads More Songs About Buildings and Food