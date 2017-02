The award winning international sensation and Adelaide Fringe favourite, Limbo is back and unhinging with something a little different – Limbo Unhinged.

There’s new music, themes, artists and acts. It’s darker and crazier and already delighting audiences at the Fringe Festival.

We spoke with the Director of Limbo Unhinged, Scott Maidment (pictured).

For more details on show times and tickets, head here.

Produced by Kvitka Becker