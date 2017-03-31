LIFE – Film Review

Written by Olivia De Zilva

DIRECTOR: Daniel Espinosa

STARRING: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds

BEST LINE: “This is some ‘Re-Animator’ Shit” – Ryan Reynolds as Rory

WHERE HAVE YOU SEEN THIS BEFORE? The Blob (1988), Alien (1979), The Thing (2011)

THE VERDICT:

Stupidly, I didn’t watch the trailers 2017’s first space drama, Life. Going into it, I rolled my eyes and thought that I was seeing another reincarnation of Gravity (2013). Thirty minutes in, I had almost made up my mind on Life; just another claustrophobic space disaster where there is some mortal peril but everyone ends up living happily ever after anyway. Then the next ten minutes unfolded and I was so wrong. So very wrong. Life had suddenly turned into this stunning Alien (1979) pastiche with blood, guts and an amoebic blob gnawing brains.

Ah, space, it really is the final frontier.

Espinosa’s space horror/opera starts in orbit at The International Space Centre. We are greeted by astronauts who have discovered a new form of life off of Mars (props to Espinosa for using a shot imitating Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam when this being is first awoken). Lovingly named Calvin, this translucent blob grows and adapts at an alarming rate. Then, ladies and gentlemen, we enter our monster movie. Calvin is hungry. Unfortunately for the crew, lead by a stoic Jake Gyllenhaal, Calvin has no love for his adoptive family. There’s blood, there’s guts and there’s a lot of tears.

Life is scary because it seemed so real. Astronauts are making new discoveries in space all the time and who knows what they are finding. With it’s frighteningly accurate cinematography, the audience is launched into space and stuck in a claustrophobic nightmare. The character of Calvin, although a translucent pink blob, is made all the more menacing because of his fluid movement and faceless taunts. You know the director has done a good job when a grown adult is afraid of pink blob ripping their face off.

The ensemble, led by Gyllenhaal had enviable chemistry. They were convincing friends and colleagues, so when Calvin was on his bloody rampage, it was all the more upsetting. Rebecca Ferguson, Hollywood’s dark horse, carried the film as no nonsense female lead, Miranda North. Her flawless delivery of North’s pragmatic and sometimes unforgiving decisions made the film that much more devastating. Off the back of his Deadpool (2016) success, Reynolds is given free reign to make comedic quips and showcase his now famous self-deprecating and witty humour. His almost cameo appearance was one of the highlights of the film because of his easy going and relatable personality.

It seems that I am gushing. But as much as I loved Life, there were some parts of the film which weren’t as excitable as others. There were these awkward dips in the film where I had to keep checking my watch. They just didn’t flow and I was a little disappointed because of the film’s exciting opening. The third act seemed sentimental for the sake of sentimentality, and really dragged it’s heals in the mud. Although the ending geared the audience for my tension, the damage was already done from the third act and I wasn’t expecting much. With all of its realism at the beginning at the start of the film, Life began to lose its tact with the end sequence, which really made it enter the realm of silly space monster film. Much like Ridley Scott’s problem child, 2012’s Prometheus, I was left with this sour taste in my mouth from the ending. I ached for more but Espinosa didn’t deliver and things fell flat.

I liked Life, but I didn’t love it. It did what it had to do: provide some scares and make us question life, but other than that, it was a standard space horror. Though it ranks above the aforementioned Prometheus, it still lacked from that special something that Interstellar (2014) and Moon (2009) glistened with. I can’t fault Life on it’s cinematography and cast however, who did an absolutely cosmic (get it) job in engaging the audience. All in all, Life’s gory message will stick with me for awhile, but I’m sure it will be forgotten once the next space film comes along, (namely, Alien: Covenant). However, I can say that I did enjoy it and would recommended it to those who love blood sucking amoebic organisms in space.

Verdict: In space, no one hears you yawn: 3.5/5