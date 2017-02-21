Launch of Effective Altruism Australia
Finding a charity to donate to can be very difficult, as it’s hard to know where your money goes and how far it goes to helping the cause.
But now EAA – Effective Altruism Australia – has launched and it’s based on a growing social movement and philosophy that combines both the heart and the head: compassion guided by data and reason.
The EAA Media Director, Dr Alistair Quinn joined Jennie Lenman.
Produced by Jennie Lenman
Image sourced from Effective Altruism Australia’s Facebook Page
