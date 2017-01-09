Laugh for a Good Cause
Comedy for a Cause is an Australian organisation which brings together charity and funny people.
Comedians who are part of the organisation use their talents at fundraising events to help support not for profits, leading to much more effective – and entertaining – events.
Mark Ryan is a South Australian comedian who’s been involved with the group, and he joined Ineke in studio to discuss the program further.
Produced by Thomas Luke
