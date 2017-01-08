Latitudes Playlist 7th January 2017
08 Jan 2017
Track Artist Album
Children Of The Sun Misunderstood Before The Dream Faded
Sitar Per Folk Dhun Ustad Sharif Khan Sitar Favorites
Citadel Rolling Stones Their Satanic Majesties Request
Pahi Pahi Ganapathi U. Srinivas Mandolin
Voy Por Ti Los Apson Los Nuggetz
Seventh Son Mose Allison Creek Bank
Maa Durga Amjad Ali Khan Mohsha
A Hot Summer Day It's A Beautiful Day It's A Beautiful Day
Gambari Ali Toure "Farka"
Acka Raga Shocking Blue At Home
Hot Sand Shocking Blue At Home
Dhun Ravi Shankar Live At Monterey
I Can Take You To The Sun Misunderstood Before The Dream Faded
Raga Charukeshi Shiv Kumar Sharma Best Of
Sunny Day Thump'n Pig & Puff'n Billy Downunda A