Latitudes Playlist 4th March, 2017

Track Artist Album

Cabbagehead Professor Longhair House Party New Orleans Style

Rockin' Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu Professor Longhair Rock'n'roll Gumbo

She Ain't Got No Hair Professor Longhair Way Down Yonder In New Orleans

Life James C. Booker Live In Leipzig, 29. Okt.'77

Sunny Side Of The Street James C. Booker Live In Leipzig, 29. Okt.'77

Junco Partner James C. Booker Live In Leipzig, 29. Okt.'77

I Like It Like That, Part 1 Chris Kenner The Minit Records Story

A Certain Girl Ernie K-Doe New Orleans - Our Home Town

Let The Good Times Roll Shirley and Lee The Aladdin Records Story

I Didn't Want To Do It The Spiders New Orleans - Our Home Town

Te-Ta-Te-Ta-Ta Ernie K-Doe The Minit Records Story

Let The Four Winds Blow Fats Domino Million Sellers By Fats

Lady Madonna The Beatles Mono Masters

Come Together Ike and Tina Turner The Minit Records Story

My Carnival Paul McCartney Hot Hits Cold Cuts

Mess Around Professor Longhair Live On The Queen Mary

Mama Roux Dr. John Mos' Scocious

Meet The Boys on The Battlefront Wild Tchoupitoulas Wid Tchoupitoulas

Ruler Of My Heart Irma Thomas The Minit Records Story

Hittin' On Nothing Irma Thomas New Orleans - Our Home Town

Right Place, Wrong Time Dr. John Mos' Scocious

Nickel Plated Baby Amos Milburn 13 Unreleased Masters

Lipstick Traces (On a Cigarette) Benny Spellman The Minit Records Story

Arkansas Blues Tuts Washington New Orleans Piano Professor