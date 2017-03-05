Latitudes Playlist 4th March, 2017
Track Artist Album
Cabbagehead Professor Longhair House Party New Orleans Style
Rockin' Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu Professor Longhair Rock'n'roll Gumbo
She Ain't Got No Hair Professor Longhair Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
Life James C. Booker Live In Leipzig, 29. Okt.'77
Sunny Side Of The Street James C. Booker Live In Leipzig, 29. Okt.'77
Junco Partner James C. Booker Live In Leipzig, 29. Okt.'77
I Like It Like That, Part 1 Chris Kenner The Minit Records Story
A Certain Girl Ernie K-Doe New Orleans - Our Home Town
Let The Good Times Roll Shirley and Lee The Aladdin Records Story
I Didn't Want To Do It The Spiders New Orleans - Our Home Town
Te-Ta-Te-Ta-Ta Ernie K-Doe The Minit Records Story
Let The Four Winds Blow Fats Domino Million Sellers By Fats
Lady Madonna The Beatles Mono Masters
Come Together Ike and Tina Turner The Minit Records Story
My Carnival Paul McCartney Hot Hits Cold Cuts
Mess Around Professor Longhair Live On The Queen Mary
Mama Roux Dr. John Mos' Scocious
Meet The Boys on The Battlefront Wild Tchoupitoulas Wid Tchoupitoulas
Ruler Of My Heart Irma Thomas The Minit Records Story
Hittin' On Nothing Irma Thomas New Orleans - Our Home Town
Right Place, Wrong Time Dr. John Mos' Scocious
Nickel Plated Baby Amos Milburn 13 Unreleased Masters
Lipstick Traces (On a Cigarette) Benny Spellman The Minit Records Story
Arkansas Blues Tuts Washington New Orleans Piano Professor
Solo Piano Dr. John In Conversation