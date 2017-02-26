Latitudes Playlist 25th February 2017
26 Feb 2017
Track Artist Album
The Dealer Chico Hamilton The Dealer
Chain Of Fools Herbie Mann Memphis Underground
Walter L Gary Burton Quartet In Concert
Gypsy Queen Larry Coryell Barefoot Boy
Two Minute Classical Larry Coryell Lady Coryell
Low-Lee-Tah The Eleventh House Introducing
Sing Me Softly Of The Blues Gary Burton Quartet Duster
Souls Dirge Larry Coryell Fairyland
Elementary Guitar Solo #5 Larry Coryell Coryell
Communications #9 The Jazz Composers Orchestra The Jazz Composers Orchestra
The Way You Placed My Bow Dr L. Subramaniam & Larry Coryell