Latitudes Playlist 24 December 2016
25 Dec 2016
Track Artist Album
Ya watan Alsara and the Nubatones Manara
Amba Susheela Raman Love trap
Kanua Rokia Traoré Bowmboï
Mahli Souad Massi Mesk elil
Gdeim Izik Aziza Brahim Soutek
A beautiful day Tamaru Yamada Start
涙そうそう 夏川りみ Okinawa best song collection
Alive Hiromi Alive
Mount the air The Unthanks Mount the air
Tam Lin Anaïs Mitchell & Jefferson Hamer Child ballads
The lost lamb Abigail Washburn Song of the travelling daughter
Si hwi hwi 9Bach Anian
Suvetar Gjallarhorn Sjofn
Dúmdara Lara Ylja Ylja
Kelo Värttinä Viena
Mín móðir DR Big Band & Eivør Pálsdóttir Trøllabundin
Ruth Anna Järvinen Man var bland molnen
Contourne-Moi Françoiz Breut Une saison volée
Dear companion The Furrow collective Wild hog