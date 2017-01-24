Kirsty Drew: reflections on SA’s child protection system

In August of last year, Royal Commissioner Margaret Nyland and her team made recommendations about improvements to South Australia’s child protection system in the Child Protection Systems Royal Commission report.

While many of the 260 recommendations were of no surprise to those working in the sector, they do reflect the changes that need to be made and have contributed to the ongoing discussions surrounding children’s wellbeing and safety.

Small Change’s Lisa Burns spoke with Executive Manager of Family Outreach and Relationship Services, Kirsty Drew, about the work that Centacare does in this sphere, her reaction to the report and what needs to be done to keep children safe in our community.

Produced by Lisa Burns

Image courtesy of Centacare