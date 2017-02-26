Review: Keith Conlon’s Completely Unauthorised History of Adelaide in Under an Hour by Julie Cavanagh

Storyteller, musician and media personality Keith Conlon is almost as much a part of Adelaide’s story as his hero Colonel Light, so who better to offer us a short history lesson?

His account of Adelaide’s progression from colonial settlement to the current time is probably not quite the accepted version but it’s certainly entertaining.

Keith bounced on to the stage at the elegant, but cavernous, William Magarey Room at the Adelaide Oval accompanied by Kerin Bailey on keyboards, (who proved to be an inspired addition to the show) and cheerily informed the audience that he expected them to sing along. Typically, they later all proved to be a bit shy, so that was not quite the success he wanted.

However, consummate showman that he is, he soon had them avidly hanging on every word, with fascinating snippets of information thrown in to lighten the loose look at our history. I now know that Adelaide’s Albert Bridge – if you don’t recognise the name, it’s the one by the Zoo – was designed by Percy Grainger’s Dad! And I bet you can’t identify the Queen’s Fountain?

One thing I personally shall be eternally grateful to Keith for is his insistence that we use the correct (French) pronunciation for my home, the Fleurieu Peninsula, instead of the bastardised ‘Floorriow’– good one Keith!

The show was part history lesson, part music hall and a little bit of comedy – just right for the audience of obvious Conlon fans – and it went down a treat.

But did he make it on time? Strictly speaking, no, but who’d begrudge SA’s favourite son a minute? Especially when he and Kerin finished the show with their version of the Rolling Stones’ Jumpin’ Jack Flash!

Keith Conlon’s Completely Unauthorised History of Adelaide in Under an Hour is part of Live on 5 at the Adelaide Oval – check your Fringe guide for details.