Kate Lawrence Part 2: Waltja Tjutangku Palyapayi means “doing good work with families”

… Kate continues her interview about the many years she spent working with one of the best run Aboriginal organisations in Australia

How would you organize to deliver services to elders, families and children across remote communities? How would you work with them if they spoke 3 or 4 different languages … and not all used English? How would you make sure you were making a difference where it was needed? A group of senior traditional Aboriginal women have been quietly doing just that for 20 years … very successfully …

Interviewer Nicky Page